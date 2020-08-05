BISE announces new office timings

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) has announced new office timings

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2020 ) :The board of Intermediate and Secondary education (BISE) has announced new office timings.

The BISE will remain open from Monday to Saturday (except Friday) from 9 am to 4 pm. It will work from 9am to 1pm on Fridays.

Administration of BISE urged upon visitors to follow all standard operating procedures (SOPs) while visiting offices for any sort of work, says a release issued here on Wednesday.