BISE Announces New Office Timings
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Wed 05th August 2020 | 05:21 PM
The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) has announced new office timings
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2020 ) :The board of Intermediate and Secondary education (BISE) has announced new office timings.
The BISE will remain open from Monday to Saturday (except Friday) from 9 am to 4 pm. It will work from 9am to 1pm on Fridays.
Administration of BISE urged upon visitors to follow all standard operating procedures (SOPs) while visiting offices for any sort of work, says a release issued here on Wednesday.