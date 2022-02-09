BISE announces result of Adib, Maulvi Alim, Fazil annual exams

The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE), Hyderabad on Wednesday announced the results of Adib Urdu, Adib Sindhi, Maulvi Alam and Maulvi Fazil annual examinations-2021

According to controller of examination Hyderabad Board, Prof.

Masroor Ahmad Zai, all the candidates in the examinations of Adib urdu and Adib Sindhi belong to the prisoners of Central Jail Hyderabad, therefore all the three positions have been secured by the prisoners.

On the directions of Board Chairman Barkat Haideri, Prof. Masroor Ahmad Zai visited Central Jail and distributed certificates among the position holder students.