UrduPoint.com

BISE Announces Result Of Adib, Maulvi Alim, Fazil Annual Exams

Sumaira FH Published February 09, 2022 | 09:47 PM

BISE announces result of Adib, Maulvi Alim, Fazil annual exams

The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE), Hyderabad on Wednesday announced the results of Adib Urdu, Adib Sindhi, Maulvi Alam and Maulvi Fazil annual examinations-2021

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2022 ) :The board of Intermediate and Secondary education (BISE), Hyderabad on Wednesday announced the results of Adib Urdu, Adib Sindhi, Maulvi Alam and Maulvi Fazil annual examinations-2021.

According to controller of examination Hyderabad Board, Prof.

Masroor Ahmad Zai, all the candidates in the examinations of Adib urdu and Adib Sindhi belong to the prisoners of Central Jail Hyderabad, therefore all the three positions have been secured by the prisoners.

On the directions of Board Chairman Barkat Haideri, Prof. Masroor Ahmad Zai visited Central Jail and distributed certificates among the position holder students.

Related Topics

Jail Hyderabad BISE All

Recent Stories

Court allows Zahir Jaffer's counsel to present evi ..

Court allows Zahir Jaffer's counsel to present evidence in his defence

3 minutes ago
 Arrested Ex-President of Bolivia Anez Goes on Hung ..

Arrested Ex-President of Bolivia Anez Goes on Hunger Strike - Daughter

3 minutes ago
 India beat West Indies by 44 runs to clinch ODI se ..

India beat West Indies by 44 runs to clinch ODI series

3 minutes ago
 Photographers, Cameramen fall in definition of jou ..

Photographers, Cameramen fall in definition of journalists: Islamabad High Court ..

3 minutes ago
 NAB not recommended blocking of Usman Asghar's CNI ..

NAB not recommended blocking of Usman Asghar's CNIC, reveals preliminary investi ..

10 minutes ago
 Russian Envoy Lays Wreath at Tomb of 19th Century ..

Russian Envoy Lays Wreath at Tomb of 19th Century Predecessor Bodisco Buried in ..

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>