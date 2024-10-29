BISE Announces Result Of HSC II; Girls Clinch Top Positions
Faizan Hashmi Published October 29, 2024 | 05:00 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2024) Controller of Examinations board of Intermediate and Secondary education Hyderabad Sunday announced the
results of Highter Secondary school Certificate Pre Medical Group Annual Examinations 2024.
According to announcement, Neha d/o Muhammad Mujeed of Superior College of Science , Hyderabad has secured first position in science group examinations while Aleena Aslam d/o Mohammad Aslam Hayat Girls College Saddar Hyderabad and Rabea d/o Ubaidullah of County Girls Collage bagged second position and Laiba Shaikh of HIAST collage secure third positions respectively.
A total of 41379 male and female candidates from Hyderabad, Jamshoro, Dadu, Thatta, Sujawal, Badin, Tando Muhammad Khan, Tando Allahyar, Matiari and Benazirabad districts appeared in the examinations; of them 38151 candidates have been declared pass in all subject of Pre Medical group.
According to result, 2302 candidates were declared fail and the result of 210 candidates have been withheld due to different reasons.
According to the result, 5211 candidates secured A-I, 14002 secured A, 14458 secured B, 4162 secured C, 285 secured D and 0 candidates secured E grades in the examination.
