UrduPoint.com

BISE Announces Result Of HSSC-I, 2022

Umer Jamshaid Published December 15, 2022 | 05:10 PM

BISE announces result of HSSC-I, 2022

LARKANAA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2022 ) :The board of Intermediate and Secondary education (BISE), Larkana on Thursday announced the result of Higher Secondary school Certificate (HSSC) Part-I (Class-XI) annual examinations, Pre-Medical and Pre-Engineering Groups.

The BISE Larkana covers Larkana, Kamber-Shahdadkot, Shikarpur, Kandhkot, Kashmore and Jacobabad districts and two talukas of Dadu District i.e Taluka Khairpur Nathan Shah and Taluka Maher.

According to the statistical data issued by the Controller BISE Larkana Fakuruddin Ahmed Babar Abro, out of which 26361 (boys and girls) registered candidates, 26051 candidates (15342 boys and 10709 girls) appeared in the annual examinations-2022 in Pre-Medical Group.

Out of them, 21829 boys and girls students are declared passed in six papers, 1934 candidates in five papers, 505 in four papers, 768 in three papers, 88 in two papers, 124 boys and girls students in one paper, 577 candidates were failed in all papers.

While, the result of 536 candidates has been withheld on various grounds.

The result Gazette added that in Pre-Engineering Group, 10715 candidates (boys and girls) were registered from six districts i.e Larkana, Kamber-Shahdadkot, Shikarpur, Jacobabad, Kashmore, Kandhkot and two talukas included Khairpur Nathan Shah and Mehar of Dadu district, out of which 110563 appeared in the annual examinations-2022.

8253 Boys and girls candidates were declared passed in all the six papers, 1070 in five papers, 803 in four papers, 66 in three papers, 33 in two papers and 49 in one paper. 198 candidates were failed in all papers. While the results of 407 boys and girls candidates have been withheld in various grounds.

The Controller of Examinations has asked the candidates not to contact BISE Larkana for marks certificates, as the same would be delivered to their respective institution.

Related Topics

Larkana Same Jacobabad Shikarpur Khairpur Dadu Kashmore Mehar Kandhkot BISE HSSC All From

Recent Stories

PITB- PMI Organise ‘Life Changing Skills for Pro ..

PITB- PMI Organise ‘Life Changing Skills for Project Excellence’ Event

53 minutes ago
 FM thanks UN for solidarity with Pakistan for floo ..

FM thanks UN for solidarity with Pakistan for flood-hit areas

3 hours ago
 Imran Khan making desperate attempts to get NRO: M ..

Imran Khan making desperate attempts to get NRO: Marriyum

4 hours ago
 President Arif Alvi to grace PITB’s event ‘Pun ..

President Arif Alvi to grace PITB’s event ‘Punjab 3.0’ tomorrow (Friday- D ..

4 hours ago
 President Alvi, Punjab CM Pervaiz Elahi to meet to ..

President Alvi, Punjab CM Pervaiz Elahi to meet today

5 hours ago
 President, PM condemn suicide blast in North Wazir ..

President, PM condemn suicide blast in North Waziristan

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.