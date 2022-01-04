BISE announces results of annual book competition-2021

The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Faisalabad announced results of annual book competition-2021 here Tuesday

According to Research Investigator Rana Zulifqar Ali Minhas, the books written on literature, science, and research topics between January to December 2020 were put in competition.

In category Science Research & Literature Critics, the book "Mirza Tey Rehmu Di War" written by Dr Faisal Hayyat won the competition.

The book " Soojh Saar" written by Dr Muhammad Ayyub second and the book "Phalan Di Khushbu" written by Prof Safdar Ali Shah secured third position.

In category creative literature, a book " Aik Tabeer Khawab Chahti Ha" written Manzoor Ahmed Saqib stood first, the book "Hairat" written by Syed Afsar Sajid stood second and the book "Qibla Numa" written by Adil Yazdani remained third.

Certificates and cash prizes were also distributed among position holders.