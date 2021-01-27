UrduPoint.com
BISE Announces Results Of Book Competition 2020

BISE announces results of Book Competition 2020

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2021 ) :Board of Intermediate & Secondary education (BISE) Faisalabad has announced the results of Book Competition 2020 on Wednesday.

BISE Research Investigator Rana Zulfiqar Ali Minhas said the only books written and published on scientific, literary, scientific and research topics from January 01, 2019 to December 31, 2019 were included in the book competition.

He said that the competition was divided in different categories and Syed Afsar Sajid Assistant Professor Independent College Jinnah Colony Faisalabad got first position in the category of "Scientific Research and Critical Literature" by writing book "EVALUATIONS" while the book "Heritage" written by Dr Muhammad Ayub Associate Professor (Retd) Govt Postgraduate College Samanabad Faisalabad grabbed second position and the book "Kashf-ut-Taqareer" written by Abdul Ghafoor Nasir Subject Specialist Govt Higher Secondary school Chak No.

494-GB Mamonkanjan Faisalabad was declared third.

In "Creative Literature" category, the book "Wasmi" written by Naseem Sahrai Principal Government Degree College for Women Sargodha Road Faisalabad won the first prize, whereas, the book "Muhammad Naam E Sohna" written by Khan Muneer Ahmad Khawar retired SST Govt MC High School islam Nagar Faisalabad and the book "Terian Tohi Janay" written by Mohammad Ikram Ehsan Associate Professor (Retd) Govt Graduate College Samanabad Faisalabad stood second and third, respectively.

Similarly, the book "Naveed Huzuri" written by Muneer Ahmad Muneer retired Deputy Secretary BISE Faisalabad got first position in the category of board Employees.

Commendation certificates and cash prizes to the position holder writers/authors would soon be given in a grand ceremony, he added.

