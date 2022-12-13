BISE announces results of Matric 2nd Annual Exams

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2022 ) :Board of Intermediate and Secondary education (BISE) Faisalabad announced results of Matriculation 2nd Annual Examinations 2022 with a pass percentage of 30.65 % here on Tuesday.

Secretary BISE Dr Saleem Taqi Shah presided over the result announcing ceremony held at BISE Auditorium and uploaded the results on board website www.bisefsd.edu.pk by pushing button on a laptop at 10 a.m.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that 20925 students participated in Matric 2nd Annual Exams 2022 and out of them 6413 candidates were declared successful, thus showing pass percentage of 30.65 %.

He said that 65 examinations centers were established in district Faisalabad, Jhang, Toba Tek Singh and Chiniot to facilitate the students whereas checking teams remained active to control use of unfair means for solving question papers.

He said that paper marking was ensured carefully and transparently. However, if any candidate was not satisfied with his marks, he could apply for rechecking his answer sheet within 15 days after paying due fee for this process.

If any fault was found during rechecking from the side of BISE team, the whole rechecking fee would be returned to the candidates along with issuing corrected result card for him; he said and added that more information in this regard could be obtained from Control Examinations through telephone number 041-2517710.

Control Examinations Naveed Hussain Qureshi, Deputy Secretary General Registration Branch Dr Babar Dogar, PS to Chairman Ehsan Ahmad, SHT Aftab Ahmad, PRO Sajid Hussain Naqvi and others were also present during result announcing ceremony.