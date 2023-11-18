BISE announces results of second annual Matric exam

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2023) The board of Intermediate and Secondary education Sargodha announced the results of second annual Matric examination 2023, here on Saturday.

According to a press release issued by BISE Sargodha, a total of 7382 candidates participated in the exam in which 4072 students got success, so the success ratio was 55.

16%.

The Secretary Education Board Abu-Al-Hassan Naqvi pressed the computer button and made the result online.

Controller Examination Riaz Qadeer Bhatti including other officers participated in the result announcing ceremony.