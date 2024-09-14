BISE Announces Results Of Uloom-e-Sharqia Exams
Sumaira FH Published September 14, 2024 | 11:50 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2024) The board of Intermediate & Secondary education (BISE) Faisalabad has announced
results of Oriental Sciences (Uloom-e-Sharqiyya) first annual examinations 2024
here on Saturday.
According to Controller Examinations Dr Muhammad Jaffar Ali, a total 43 students participated
in Uloom-e-Sharqiyya exams and out of them 33 candidates were declared successful with
pass percentage 76.74.
