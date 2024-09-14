BISE announces results of Uloom-e-Sharqia exams

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2024) The board of Intermediate & Secondary education (BISE) Faisalabad has announced

results of Oriental Sciences (Uloom-e-Sharqiyya) first annual examinations 2024

here on Saturday.

According to Controller Examinations Dr Muhammad Jaffar Ali, a total 43 students participated

in Uloom-e-Sharqiyya exams and out of them 33 candidates were declared successful with

pass percentage 76.74.