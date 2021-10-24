UrduPoint.com

BISE Announces Schedule For Admission Forms

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Sun 24th October 2021 | 01:10 PM

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2021 ) :Board of Intermediate and Secondary education (BISE) Bahawalpur has announced schedule for admission of forms for being appeared in examinations.

According to a press release issued by the BISE Bahawalpur Office here, Candidates for Special Examination Intermediate 2021 can submit their admission forms by November 01, 2021 with the board Office.

The candidates can submit their admission forms with double fee by November 08, 2021 while they can also submit their admission forms with three times fee by November 12, 2021.

The candidates will get their admission forms attested from principal, head master or head mistress concerned before submitting them with the BISE Office.

