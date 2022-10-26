BISE announces schedule for HSSC annual exams

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2022 ) :board of Intermediate and Secondary education (BISE) Multan on Wednesday announced the schedule for Higher Secondary school Certificate (HSSC) Annual Examination 2022 - Part I and II.

BISE spokesman Aslam Bhutta said the examination would commence from December 1, this year.

He said that candidates could apply with single fee till November 2, with double fee till November 7 and with triple fee by November 10.