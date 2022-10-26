UrduPoint.com

BISE Announces Schedule For HSSC Annual Exams

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 26, 2022 | 06:10 PM

BISE announces schedule for HSSC annual exams

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2022 ) :board of Intermediate and Secondary education (BISE) Multan on Wednesday announced the schedule for Higher Secondary school Certificate (HSSC) Annual Examination 2022 - Part I and II.

BISE spokesman Aslam Bhutta said the examination would commence from December 1, this year.

He said that candidates could apply with single fee till November 2, with double fee till November 7 and with triple fee by November 10.

Related Topics

Multan BISE November December HSSC From

Recent Stories

Dr Yasmin orders preparing PC1 for girls hostel at ..

Dr Yasmin orders preparing PC1 for girls hostel at UCHS

4 minutes ago
 Pakistan Navy shooter wins bronze medal in maiden ..

Pakistan Navy shooter wins bronze medal in maiden ISSF 2022 championship

5 minutes ago
 New UK Prime Minister to Restore Fracking Ban - Re ..

New UK Prime Minister to Restore Fracking Ban - Reports

5 minutes ago
 Arshad Sharif's postmortem completed at PIMS

Arshad Sharif's postmortem completed at PIMS

5 minutes ago
 Flood-hit Hindu families receives Diwali gifts

Flood-hit Hindu families receives Diwali gifts

5 minutes ago
 Awareness, destigmatization of mental health vital ..

Awareness, destigmatization of mental health vital to build a healthy society: P ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.