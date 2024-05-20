Open Menu

BISE Announces Schedule Of HSC Annual Exams- 2024

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 20, 2024 | 05:50 PM

BISE announces schedule of HSC annual Exams- 2024

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2024) The Controller board of Intermediate and Secondary education Hyderabad (BISEH) Dr Masroor Ahmed Zai Monday

announced the schedule of HSC part I & II annual examinations-2024.

According to notification issued by Controller Exams, HSC part Il(Xll) annual exams will commence from May 28 ,2024 while HSC part I (XI )will be held from June 05 2024.

The Controller Exams further said that the due to the hot weather and heat , the timings of the exams have been changed, morning papers will continue from 8.30 to 11.30. while Evening papers will be taken from 3 pm to 6 pm.

