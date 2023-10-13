B.I.S.E announces schedule of Oriental language annual / compartmental examinations

(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2023) The board of Intermediate and Secondary education (B.I.S.E) Hyderabad has announced the schedule of Oriental Language Annual/Compartmental Examinations.

According to the announcement of the Controller of B.I.S.

E Hyderabad the Oriental Language Annual / Compartmental Examinations (Proficiency/Higher Proficiency and Honors) 2023 set to commence from October 30, 2023.

These examinations will be conducted in both morning and evening shifts. Students were advised to obtain further information by contacting their respective colleges.