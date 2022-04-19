BISE announces schedule of SSC, HSC annual Exams- 2022

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2022 ) :board of Intermediate and Secondary education (BISE) Hyderabad Controller Dr Masroor Ahmed Zai on Tuesday announced the schedule of SSC part I & II and HSC part I & II annual examinations-2022.

According to a notification issued here by Controller Exams, SSC part I & II (IX & X) annual exams will commence from May 17, 2022 while HSC part I & II (XI & XII) will be held from June 15, 2022.

The controller said the question paper will consist of 60 percent descriptive, 40 percent short answers and 20 percent long answers.