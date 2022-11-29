UrduPoint.com

BISE Announces Scholarships For Hafiz-e-Quran,special Students

Muhammad Irfan Published November 29, 2022 | 04:20 PM

BISE announces scholarships for Hafiz-e-Quran,special students

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2022 ) :The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Faisalabad announced to provide scholarships to Hafiz Quran and students with disabilities on the basis of results of annual secondary school examinations 2022.

According to a BISE spokesman, heads of schools and colleges in the division were informed that the education board would provide scholarships to Hafiz Quran and special students with disabilities when they would seek admission in first year.

The scholarships would be provided purely on merit basis and in this connection, test of Hafiz Quran students would also be arranged during February 2023 whereas special students with disabilities would be bound to submit their disability certificate issued by the Social Welfare Department, he added.

He said that Hafiz Quran and special students with disabilities who had obtained 60 per cent or above marks in the matriculation annual exams 2022 were eligible to apply for scholarships if they got admission in first year and not received any other scholarship from Quaid-e-Azam Scholarship, Punjab Education Endowment Fund Scholarship.

In this connection, Research Officer for Secretary BISE Iffat Sultan would receive scholarshipapplications till January 2023 and the education board would provide monthly scholarshipof Rs1,000 and Rs1,500 in addition to Rs 3,000 per for purchase of books, he added.

