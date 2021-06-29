BISE announces SSC exams from July 5

Controller of Examinations, Board of Intermediate and Science Education (BISE) Sukkur, Rafique Ahmed Palh on Tuesday announced that annual examinations of Secondary School Certificate (SSC- Part I and Part II) will commence from July 5, 2021 in Sukkur region

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2021 ) :Controller of Examinations, board of Intermediate and Science education (BISE) Sukkur, Rafique Ahmed Palh on Tuesday announced that annual examinations of Secondary school Certificate (SSC- Part I and Part II) will commence from July 5, 2021 in Sukkur region.

The eligible candidates have been advised to appear in the examinations as per announced schedule.