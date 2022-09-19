BISE announces SSC Part-I result

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2022 ) :The board of Intermediate and Secondary education (BISE) Multan on Monday announced the result of Secondary school Certificate (SSC) Part-I examination 2022, the overall pass percentage being 45.86%.

BISE Chairman Hafiz Muhammad Qasim, Secretary Khurram Iqbal Qureshi, Controller Examination Hamid Saeed Bhatti pressed a key on computer system to declare the result in the presence of System Analyst Qazi Mujeeb Ur Rehman, Deputy Secretary Admin, Abdur Rauf Khokhar and others.

Around 130,363 candidates appeared in the examination, out of which only 59,770 got through.

The chairman thanked all officials concerned for announcing the result on time.

Meanwhile, BISE spokesperson Aslam Bhutta said that the candidates who were not satisfied with their result could apply for rechecking by Oct 4.