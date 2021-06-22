UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

BISE Announces Training Schedule For Supervisory Staff

Muhammad Irfan 44 minutes ago Tue 22nd June 2021 | 03:20 PM

BISE announces training schedule for supervisory staff

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2021 ) :board of Intermediate & Secondary education (BISE) would conduct training of supervisory staffs including Superintendents and distribution inspectors for HSSC examination.

A spokesperson for BISE on Tuesday stated that the staff of Khanewal district has been asked to attend training workshop on June 26 at Government High school at 10 am.

He informed that second training session would be organized at Government High School Gagan Hatta,Lodhran on June 28 for both male and female supervisory staff of the area at 10am adding, third center for training would be Government Model Higher Secondary School, Vehari wherein it would be conducted on June 29.

The training would be held at Jubilee Hall of BISE on June 30 for Multan and its adjoining areas staff for Higher Secondary School exams to be commenced from July 10, he concluded.

