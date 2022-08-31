UrduPoint.com

BISE Bahawalpur Announced Matric Results, Pass Percentage Remains 68.14

Umer Jamshaid Published August 31, 2022 | 01:10 PM

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2022 ) :Bahawalpur board of Intermediate and Secondary education has announced the results of the First Annual Matriculation Exams 2022 on Wednesday.

According to the result gazette, a total of 89,323 students had applied for the exams, of which 87,725 appeared in the exams.

The total number of passed students was 59,778 and the pass percentage remained 68.14 percent. The pass percentage for regular students was 71.11 and 49.72 percent for private students.

