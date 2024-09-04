BISE Bahawalpur announces Inter results

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2024) The board of Intermediate and Secondary education (BISE) Bahawalpur has announced the result of the Intermediate Part I and II Combined Annual Examination 2024.

According to the result notification, a total of 57,660 candidates participated in the examination, including 44,022 regular candidates and 13,638 private candidates.

Out of them, 34,689 candidates, consisting of 29,597 regular and 5,092 private candidates, passed the exams. The overall pass percentage was 60.16 per cent.

Hafiza Maheen Fatima from Concordia College for Women Bahawalpur secured the first position with 1,156 marks. Fatima Sadiq from Chenab College for Women Chishtian obtained the second position with 1,154 marks, while Muhammad Abdullah Imtiaz from Punjab College for Boys Chishtian got the third position with 1,152 marks.