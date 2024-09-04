Open Menu

BISE Bahawalpur Announces Inter Results

Faizan Hashmi Published September 04, 2024 | 04:30 PM

BISE Bahawalpur announces Inter results

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2024) The board of Intermediate and Secondary education (BISE) Bahawalpur has announced the result of the Intermediate Part I and II Combined Annual Examination 2024.

According to the result notification, a total of 57,660 candidates participated in the examination, including 44,022 regular candidates and 13,638 private candidates.

Out of them, 34,689 candidates, consisting of 29,597 regular and 5,092 private candidates, passed the exams. The overall pass percentage was 60.16 per cent.

Hafiza Maheen Fatima from Concordia College for Women Bahawalpur secured the first position with 1,156 marks. Fatima Sadiq from Chenab College for Women Chishtian obtained the second position with 1,154 marks, while Muhammad Abdullah Imtiaz from Punjab College for Boys Chishtian got the third position with 1,152 marks.

Related Topics

Punjab Concordia Bahawalpur Chishtian BISE Women From

Recent Stories

KPK CM Gandapur's non-bailable arrest warrants iss ..

KPK CM Gandapur's non-bailable arrest warrants issued in weapons, liquor case

3 hours ago
 Hania Aamir receives interview request from promin ..

Hania Aamir receives interview request from prominent Indian journalist

3 hours ago
 easypaisa’s Rifah Qadri Receives Pakistan’s Fi ..

Easypaisa’s Rifah Qadri Receives Pakistan’s First ‘Dragon Master’Award; ..

4 hours ago
 IMF loan for Pakistan further delayed

IMF loan for Pakistan further delayed

4 hours ago
 Ruet Committee meets today for sighting Rabi-ul-Aw ..

Ruet Committee meets today for sighting Rabi-ul-Awwal moon

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 September 2024

7 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 September 2024

8 hours ago
 Pakistani UAE-based businessman Umar Farooq files ..

Pakistani UAE-based businessman Umar Farooq files defamation lawsuit against Nor ..

16 hours ago
 Core Commanders pay tribute to counter-terrorism s ..

Core Commanders pay tribute to counter-terrorism sacrifices

18 hours ago
 SCCI launches Pakistan Business Council in Sharjah ..

SCCI launches Pakistan Business Council in Sharjah to enhance economic and inves ..

22 hours ago
 Deputy PM, US Ambassador discuss bilateral relatio ..

Deputy PM, US Ambassador discuss bilateral relations

22 hours ago
 Bangladesh secure historic whitewash over Pakistan ..

Bangladesh secure historic whitewash over Pakistan in Rawalpindi Test series

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan