BISE Bahawalpur announces Intermediate Part 2 result

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2022 ) :The Bahawalpur board of Intermediate and Secondary education on Thursday announced the results of the Annual Intermediate Exams Part 2.

Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Zahid Pervaiz Waraich launched the results online.

According to the result gazette, a total of 49,459 students had applied for the exams, of which 48,449 appeared in the exams. The total number of passed students was 37,156 and the pass percentage remained at 76.69 percent.