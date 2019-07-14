UrduPoint.com
BISE Bahawalpur Announces Position Holders Of Annual Matric Exams

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Sun 14th July 2019 | 08:10 PM

BISE Bahawalpur announces position holders of Annual Matric exams

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2019 ) :Board of Intermediate and Secondary education (BISE) Bahawalpur has announced Names of position holders in Annual Matriculation Result 2019 here Sunday evening.

According to the result notification, the first position was shared between Ayesha Yasin of Government Girls High school Minchinabad and Areeba Noor of National Garrison Girls Secondary School Rahim Yar Khan by scoring 1086 marks.

Two candidates namely Muhammad Talha of Government High School Fort Abbas and Syed Moiz-ul-Haq Bukhari of Sheikh Zayed Higher Secondary Public School Rahim Yar Khan were declared second with 1085 marks.

The third position was claimed by five female candidates namely Umm-e-Zainab of Government Girls High School Fort Abbas, Maria Amin of Dominic Convent Higher Secondary School Bahawalpur, Nimra Fatima of Madrasat-ul-Binaat Higher Secondary School Sadiqabad, Umm-e-Hani of Chishtian Science School Girls Chishtian and Aleeza Batool of Punjab Group High School Girls Chishtian with 1083 marks. The complete result will be announced tomorrow morning. The result will be available on board website www.bisebwp.edu.pk. The result can also be sought through SMS service by sending roll number to 800298.

