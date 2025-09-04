Open Menu

BISE Bahawalpur Issues Date Sheet For 2nd Annual Matric Exams

Umer Jamshaid Published September 04, 2025 | 11:10 AM

BISE Bahawalpur issues date sheet for 2nd annual Matric exams

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2025) board of Intermediate and Secondary education (BISE) Bahawalpur has issued the date sheet for the Matric (2nd Annual) Examinations 2025.

According to a press release issued here on Thursday, all arrangements were finalized, and the examinations are scheduled to commence from September 10th, 2025.

Candidates were asked to visit official website of BISE Bahawalpur or visit BISE office for further information and updates regarding the examinations.

