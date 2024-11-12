Open Menu

BISE Bahawalpur Reschedules Exams

Umer Jamshaid Published November 12, 2024 | 05:50 PM

BISE Bahawalpur reschedules exams

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2024) The board of Intermediate and Secondary education (BISE) Bahawalpur has rescheduled the date-sheet of Intermediate (Second Annual) Examinations 2024.

According to an official press release issued here, earlier a schedule was issued by BISE Bahawalpur for conducting Intermediate (Second Annual) Examinations 2024 on 18th October 2024 but due to some reasons, the examinations were postponed.

Now, examinations of first and second groups of Intermediate (Second Annual) Examinations 2024 will be held on 18th November 2024 at already allotted examinations centers under BISE Bahawalpur, the press release added. The roll number slips of the candidates have been uploaded on official website of BISE www.bisebwp.edu.pk, from where, the candidates can get print of their slips.

The candidates can also contact officials of BISE on phone numbers 0629-255091 and 0629-255089 or 0629-255086 for more details.

Related Topics

Bahawalpur BISE October November From

Recent Stories

After ODI series, Pakistan determined to win T20I ..

After ODI series, Pakistan determined to win T20I series against Australia

47 minutes ago
 Gold prices witness sudden decline in both int’l ..

Gold prices witness sudden decline in both int’l, local markets

1 hour ago
 PTI several leaders detained by police from outsid ..

PTI several leaders detained by police from outside Adiala jail

1 hour ago
 PCB seeks ICC’s written response on India’s re ..

PCB seeks ICC’s written response on India’s refusal for Champions Trophy 202 ..

2 hours ago
 Punjab govt submits details of cases against Imran ..

Punjab govt submits details of cases against Imran Khan before LHC

2 hours ago
 NAB should assess jurisdiction before investigatin ..

NAB should assess jurisdiction before investigating corruption cases: IHC

2 hours ago
SC sets constitutional cases for hearing from Nov ..

SC sets constitutional cases for hearing from Nov 14

2 hours ago
 Smog conditions to persist in Punjab till December ..

Smog conditions to persist in Punjab till December: NEOC

3 hours ago
 Punjab govt closes schools across all districts am ..

Punjab govt closes schools across all districts amid smog

5 hours ago
 PM to attend opening session COP-29 today

PM to attend opening session COP-29 today

7 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 November 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 November 2024

9 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan