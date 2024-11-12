BISE Bahawalpur reschedules exams

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2024) The board of Intermediate and Secondary education (BISE) Bahawalpur has rescheduled the date-sheet of Intermediate (Second Annual) Examinations 2024.

According to an official press release issued here, earlier a schedule was issued by BISE Bahawalpur for conducting Intermediate (Second Annual) Examinations 2024 on 18th October 2024 but due to some reasons, the examinations were postponed.

Now, examinations of first and second groups of Intermediate (Second Annual) Examinations 2024 will be held on 18th November 2024 at already allotted examinations centers under BISE Bahawalpur, the press release added. The roll number slips of the candidates have been uploaded on official website of BISE www.bisebwp.edu.pk, from where, the candidates can get print of their slips.

The candidates can also contact officials of BISE on phone numbers 0629-255091 and 0629-255089 or 0629-255086 for more details.