BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2023 ) :board of Intermediate and Secondary education (BISE) Bahawalpur has rescheduled and issued a new date sheet for holding examinations of Ninth Class.

Earlier, examinations of Ninth Class were suspended for a few days due to the law and order situation caused by current political circumstances as the Education Department had directed to suspend academic activities at Educational Institutions for May 11 and 12.

According to the rescheduled date sheet for Ninth Class, examinations of remaining subjects/papers will start from 17th May 2023 and conclude on 19th May 2023.