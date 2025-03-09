BISE Bahawalpur sets up 274 centres for matric exams

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2025) The board of Intermediate and Secondary education (BISE) Bahawalpur has established 274 examination centres to conduct the first annual matriculation examinations in the Bahawalpur region.

According to a press release issued on Sunday, all arrangements have been finalised to ensure smooth and transparent examinations. The 9th-grade exams are scheduled to commence on March 25, 2025.

A total of 113,107 candidates, including 92,385 regular students and 20,722 private candidates, have been registered for the 9th-grade examinations.

Similarly, for the 10th-grade exams, 91,622 candidates have registered, comprising 68,345 regular students and 23,277 private candidates.

To oversee the examination process, the BISE Bahawalpur has appointed 602 superintendents and deputy superintendents, along with 3,149 supervisors, at the examination centres. Additionally, foolproof security measures will be implemented to ensure a fair and secure examination environment.