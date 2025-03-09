BISE Bahawalpur Sets Up 274 Centres For Matric Exams
Muhammad Irfan Published March 09, 2025 | 03:30 PM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2025) The board of Intermediate and Secondary education (BISE) Bahawalpur has established 274 examination centres to conduct the first annual matriculation examinations in the Bahawalpur region.
According to a press release issued on Sunday, all arrangements have been finalised to ensure smooth and transparent examinations. The 9th-grade exams are scheduled to commence on March 25, 2025.
A total of 113,107 candidates, including 92,385 regular students and 20,722 private candidates, have been registered for the 9th-grade examinations.
Similarly, for the 10th-grade exams, 91,622 candidates have registered, comprising 68,345 regular students and 23,277 private candidates.
To oversee the examination process, the BISE Bahawalpur has appointed 602 superintendents and deputy superintendents, along with 3,149 supervisors, at the examination centres. Additionally, foolproof security measures will be implemented to ensure a fair and secure examination environment.
Recent Stories
UAE key player in shaping future of digital trade
Heavy rains kill 13 people in Argentina
Thousands of Australians without power as storm Alfred lashes Queensland
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 March 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 March 2025
Saud bin Saqr receives Ramadan greetings from UAQ Deputy Ruler, well-wishers
Following directives of UAE President, UAE inaugurates Madhol Field Hospital in ..
Hamad Al Sharqi receives RAK Crown Prince, Ramadan well-wishers
Ajman Ruler, Crown Prince receive Ramadan well-wishers
UAQ Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers
Noura Al Kaabi delivers keynote at 2025 Forbes 30/50 Summit in Abu Dhabi
Liverpool defeat Southampton, extend Premier League lead
More Stories From Pakistan
-
BISE Bahawalpur sets up 274 centres for matric exams6 minutes ago
-
Islamabad Police host Iftar dinner for officers, Journalists, & business community6 minutes ago
-
Governor expresses grief over demise of Mushtaq Ahmad Khan’s brother6 minutes ago
-
Nigehban Ramazan: five agents held for charging citizens16 minutes ago
-
18 outlaws arrested; drugs & weapons recovered26 minutes ago
-
ITP organizes road safety workshop for citizens26 minutes ago
-
Seminar on cervical cancer awareness, HPV vaccination held at PU26 minutes ago
-
Capital Police nab ‘Chotu Gang’ members, recover 10 stolen bikes36 minutes ago
-
102 shopkeepers arrested in ICR price crackdown during Ramazan36 minutes ago
-
Senator Mushtaq's brother killed by neighbor: DPO36 minutes ago
-
PFC to offer free training for convicts in Punjab jails36 minutes ago
-
International Women’s Day celebrated at Sanatzar Lodhran46 minutes ago