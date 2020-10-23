UrduPoint.com
BISE Benazirabad Fixes November 16 For Enrollment Of SSC-I Students

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Fri 23rd October 2020 | 07:51 PM

The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Shaheed Benazirabad Friday directed management of all the affiliated public and private educational institutions to submit complete list of candidate intending to appear in SSC part-I annual examinations 2021 up to October 30

The Inspector of Institutions BISE in an announcement said that the last date for enrollment of students admitted at private and government institutions of Shaheed Benazirabad, Sanghar and Naushahro Feroze districts is November 16.Sindh Government has waived the enrollment fee of students admitted at government educational institutions while regular students of science and general groups admitted at private educational institutions would pay Rs.

800 as enrollment fee while private candidates would pay Rs.

1900 as enrollment fee. The school management were advised to submit the enrollment forms of candidates duly filled as per instructions in board office by the prescribed date.

The Enrollment Forms could be obtained from the related section on any working day.To facilitate educational institutions separate dates for submission of forms at the BISE office were fixed for each district, the announcement said adding that 18 November was fixed for district Shaheed Benazirabad, November 23 for District Sanghar and November 24, 2020 for Naushahro Feroze.

However after the expiry of date the board would charge Rs.500 as late fee from Nov 19 to Nov 23, Rs.1000 from Nov 24 to Dec 01, Rs.1500 from Dec 4 to Dec 7, Rs 2000 from Dec 9 to Dec 13 and Rs 2500 from Dec 16 to Dec 20 as late fee along with enrollment form.

