BISE board approves measures to enhance transparency, academic standards

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2025) The board of Governors of the Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) on Tuesday approved several important measures aimed at enhancing transparency, governance, and academic standards.

The meeting was chaired by Divisional Commissioner Raja Jahangir Anwar, who also serves as Chairperson of the BISE Board. He reviewed administrative and academic affairs and strongly emphasized the need to ensure transparency and elevate educational quality.

Commissioner Anwar highlighted the importance of streamlining governance structures and strengthening the Board’s role in delivering quality education across its jurisdiction. He also underscored education as the foundation of national progress, calling for merit-based decisions, transparency, and uncompromising academic standards in all Board matters.

Secretary of the Board, Rana Habib-ur-Rehman, presented the meeting agenda, which was thoroughly discussed by key participants including the Secretary BISE Lahore, CEO Education Faisalabad, DS Finance, and Additional Commissioner Coordination Amir Raza.

During the session, nine cases were tabled, of which eight were approved while one was deferred for further deliberation. The approved items included the recruitment of IT staff, appointment of daily wage employees, sanction of grants for vacant posts, and provision of special honoraria.

As part of a broader push for cost-efficiency and environmental sustainability, the Chairperson directed the use of recycled paper across all Board operations. He further advised improving institutional performance by modernizing administrative procedures and addressing challenges faced by staff and educational institutions under the Board’s purview.