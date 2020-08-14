BISE celebrates Independence Day

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2020 ) :Board of Intermediate and Secondary education (BISE) Faisalabad has celebrated 74th Independence Day.

In this connection, Azadi function was arranged at BISE complex where Chairperson Education Board Prof Dr Tayyabah Shaheen unfurled the national flag and recited national anthem along with other participants.

Speaking on the occasion, she said that Azadi was a great blessing and we should take care of this gift.

Our forefathers had achieved Pakistan after tremendous struggle and now we were duty bound to protect it.

She said we should forge unity among our all ranks to foil nefarious designs of any state elements.

She said that India has made "Ghasbana Qabza" in Kashmir valley and Kashmiri people were struggling for their freedom and right of self-determination for the last many decades.

The entire Pakistan nation should support Kashmiri brothers against Indian aggression while world leaders should play their effective role for resolving this burning issue.

Later, BISE Chairperson also planted a sapling to mark Youm-e-Azadi as green Independence Day.

Secretary BISE Prof Muhammad Afzal Chaudhary and other board employees were also present on the occasion.