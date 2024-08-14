BISE celebrates Independence Day

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2024) The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Sargodha organized a flag-hoisting ceremony to celebrate the 77th Jashan-e-Azadi, here on Wednesday.

Secretary BISE Sargodha Dr Syed Abul Hassan Naqvi along with Controller of examination Riaz Qadeer Bhatti unfurled the national flag while a large number of employees of the board participated in the ceremony.

Dr .Syed Abul Hassan Naqvi said that the nation needs to promote Quaid-e-Azam's clarion call of faith, unity and discipline in order to emerge an ideal state across the globe. He stressed the need to iron out differences in society, end prejudice, and promote the message of peace.

"We got a country after great sacrifices. Now, it is our duty to work hard for its progress and prosperity", he added.

He saluted the sacrifices of freedom fighters who devoted their lives to get an independent country for the Muslims of Subcontinent.

He also said that education was prerequisite to make development. "Keeping it in view, we have to expedite the efforts to create awareness among the masses for increasing literacy rate with quality education," he added.

The gathering also renewed commitment towards nation-building as envisioned by Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and Allama Muhammad Iqbal.

All senior officers and officials were present on the occasion.