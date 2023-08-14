Open Menu

BISE Celebrates Jashan-e-Azadi

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 14, 2023 | 01:40 PM

BISE celebrates Jashan-e-Azadi

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2023 ) :The Board of Intermediate & Secondary Education (BISE) organised a flag-hoisting ceremony to celebrate the 76th Jashan-e-Azadi and mark the Independence Day on August 14, 2023, here on Monday.

Secretary BISE Dr Habib-ur-Rehman unfurled the national flag while a large number of employees of education board participated in the ceremony.

Dr Habib-ur-Rehman said that the nation needed to promote Quaid-e-Azam's clarion call of faith, unity and discipline in order to emerge an ideal state across the globe. He stressed the need to iron out differences in society, end prejudice, and promote the message of peace. "We got a country after great sacrifices. Now, it is our duty to work hard for its progress and prosperity", he added.

He saluted the sacrifices of freedom fighters who devoted their lives to get an independent country for the Muslims of Subcontinent.

He also said that education was prerequisite to make development. "Keeping it in view, we have to expedite the efforts to create awareness among the masses for increasing literacy rate with quality education," he added.

The gathering also renewed commitment towards nation-building as visioned by Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and Allama Iqbal.

Estate Officer BISE Rana Amjad Ali Khan, PS to Chairperson BISE Ehsan Ahmad, OCP Zia-ul-Islam, library Rana Zulfiqar Ali Minhas, Rana Khalid Bashir, Mian Amjad Rafiq, Muhammad Sadiq, Akhtar Hussain Badar, Mumtaz Ali, Sajjad Ali, Syed Sajid Hussain Naqvi and others were also present on the occasion.

Related Topics

Education Muhammad Ali Jinnah Progress Independence Amjad Ali Sajjad Ali BISE August Muslim Unity Foods Limited

Recent Stories

BEEAH unveils region’s first AI vision cameras t ..

BEEAH unveils region’s first AI vision cameras to enhance city cleaning, waste ..

10 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler issues Decree-Law organising Univers ..

Sharjah Ruler issues Decree-Law organising University of Kalba

10 minutes ago
 Senate Chairman accepts Caretake PM Kakar's resign ..

Senate Chairman accepts Caretake PM Kakar's resignation as senator

15 minutes ago
 Nation celebrates Independence Day today

Nation celebrates Independence Day today

51 minutes ago
 Sharjah&#039;s Summer Promotions 2023 promises mor ..

Sharjah&#039;s Summer Promotions 2023 promises more surprises ahead

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 August 2023

4 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 August 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 August 2023

5 hours ago
 UAE welcomes successful completion of oil unloadin ..

UAE welcomes successful completion of oil unloading operation from tanker FSO Sa ..

17 hours ago
 UAE refutes allegation regarding supplying arms an ..

UAE refutes allegation regarding supplying arms and ammunition to warring partie ..

18 hours ago
 Death toll in China mudslide rises to 21, with six ..

Death toll in China mudslide rises to 21, with six people missing

18 hours ago
 USAID Jordan launches $25mn &#039;Youth Grow&#039; ..

USAID Jordan launches $25mn &#039;Youth Grow&#039; programme

19 hours ago
 Ducab forms Youth Council to support UAE’s natio ..

Ducab forms Youth Council to support UAE’s national agenda to empower young ta ..

19 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan