BISE celebrates Jashan-e-Azadi

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2023 ) :The Board of Intermediate & Secondary Education (BISE) organised a flag-hoisting ceremony to celebrate the 76th Jashan-e-Azadi and mark the Independence Day on August 14, 2023, here on Monday.

Secretary BISE Dr Habib-ur-Rehman unfurled the national flag while a large number of employees of education board participated in the ceremony.

Dr Habib-ur-Rehman said that the nation needed to promote Quaid-e-Azam's clarion call of faith, unity and discipline in order to emerge an ideal state across the globe. He stressed the need to iron out differences in society, end prejudice, and promote the message of peace. "We got a country after great sacrifices. Now, it is our duty to work hard for its progress and prosperity", he added.

He saluted the sacrifices of freedom fighters who devoted their lives to get an independent country for the Muslims of Subcontinent.

He also said that education was prerequisite to make development. "Keeping it in view, we have to expedite the efforts to create awareness among the masses for increasing literacy rate with quality education," he added.

The gathering also renewed commitment towards nation-building as visioned by Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and Allama Iqbal.

Estate Officer BISE Rana Amjad Ali Khan, PS to Chairperson BISE Ehsan Ahmad, OCP Zia-ul-Islam, library Rana Zulfiqar Ali Minhas, Rana Khalid Bashir, Mian Amjad Rafiq, Muhammad Sadiq, Akhtar Hussain Badar, Mumtaz Ali, Sajjad Ali, Syed Sajid Hussain Naqvi and others were also present on the occasion.