BISE Chairman Praises Public School's Performance In Annual Day Program

Umer Jamshaid Published June 04, 2023 | 07:20 PM

BISE chairman praises Public School's performance in annual day program

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2023 ) :Chairman board of Intermediate and Secondary Education Hyderabad Rafiq Ahmad Palh has said that till the tradition of copying in exams is not ended, students cannot be expected to work hard.

Addressing the annual day program of the historical Public School here on Sunday, the BISE chairman said for the development of society, there was a dire need to abolish the tradition of copying.

He said the public school has maintained its reputation even today and there was no concept of cheating in the exams.

He said the students who passed out from public school in Hyderabad are holding important positions in different sections due to their better education.

Principal Public School Prof Nasiruddin Sheikh said Public School Hyderabad is one of the oldest and most historic educational institutions of the city which provides a conducive learning atmosphere to the students.

He said the objective of organizing the annual program was to raise the morale of students and the teachers of the institution.

In the end, students also presented tableaus and participated in 'Naat' competitions.

The teaching faculty, professors, and principals of other educational institutes were also present on the occasion.

