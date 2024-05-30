BISE chairman visits various exam centres

(@FahadShabbir)

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2024) Chairman Board of Intermediate Secondary education (BISE) Sukkur, Rafique Ahmed Palh Thursday said the board authorities have taken all-out measures to ensure a peaceful environment and prevent cheating at the examination centres.

Dur­ing his visit to an exam centre established at Government Girls Degree College, he said that section 144 has been already imposed around the examination centres.

Speaking after the visits, the chairman of the Education Board said that they would not allow any compromise on the dignity and respect of the institution. The HSC Part I and HSC Part II Annual Examination 2024 is being conducted smoothly, and all examination staff, including superintendents, deputy superintendents/resident inspectors, vigilance committees, and monitoring staff, are fulfilling their examination duties diligently.

This is commendable, and the purpose of conducting tours to distant examination centres to boost the morale of the candidates. Controller Examinations Abdul Ghani Mahar visited different examination centres. During the visits, he expressed satisfaction with the seating plan of the candidates, attendance of monitoring staff, cleanliness of examination centers, and proper arrangements for lighting.

Speaking after the visits, he said that efforts are being made to ensure the effective implementation of the Standard Operating Procedure (SOPs) issued by the Government. Significant progress has been made in controlling the network of the paper mafia. Insha'Allah, we will eradicate the paper mafia and bring them to justice.