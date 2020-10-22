(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2020 ) :Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Chairperson Dr Shamim Sial, forwarded a panel of three candidates to secretary Higher Education Department (HED) for post of board's secretary.

A source of education department told APP on Thursday that Senior Subject Specialist of Govt Comprehensive High school for Boys Ishfaq Gujjar, Women University Additional Registrar Khurram Shahzad and another educationist from Khanewal were part of panel.

Khurram has already worked as Secretary in FIBSE while Ishfaq Gujjar has been EDO education Multan, the source said and added that it was discretion of Secretary HED to accept or reject the panel .

The secretary can appoint any other educationist out of the panel too, the source concluded.

It merits mentioning here that post of BISE Secretary fell vacant after deputation period of Kastoora G Shad ended in last week.