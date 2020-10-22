UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

BISE Chairperson Forwards Panel Of Candidates For Secretary's Slot

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Thu 22nd October 2020 | 05:00 PM

BISE chairperson forwards panel of candidates for secretary's slot

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2020 ) :Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Chairperson Dr Shamim Sial, forwarded a panel of three candidates to secretary Higher Education Department (HED) for post of board's secretary.

A source of education department told APP on Thursday that Senior Subject Specialist of Govt Comprehensive High school for Boys Ishfaq Gujjar, Women University Additional Registrar Khurram Shahzad and another educationist from Khanewal were part of panel.

Khurram has already worked as Secretary in FIBSE while Ishfaq Gujjar has been EDO education Multan, the source said and added that it was discretion of Secretary HED to accept or reject the panel .

The secretary can appoint any other educationist out of the panel too, the source concluded.

It merits mentioning here that post of BISE Secretary fell vacant after deputation period of Kastoora G Shad ended in last week.

Related Topics

Multan Education Khanewal BISE Women Post From Government

Recent Stories

Dubai Culture welcomes visitors to Al Fahidi Histo ..

6 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi a global centre of energy, sustainabilit ..

21 minutes ago

India violating every known international law in H ..

9 seconds ago

RSF denounces sealing of Kashmir times in IIOJK

11 seconds ago

Saudi Arabia launches national artificial intellig ..

12 seconds ago

Tonga's Taufa joins Montpellier as Test cover

15 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.