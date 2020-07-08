BISE Chairperson reviews one year performance of branches

Board of Intermediate & Secondary School Certificate (BISE) Chairperson, Dr Shamim Akhtar Sial, reviewed one year performance of various branches here on Tuesday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2020 ) :board of Intermediate & Secondary school Certificate (BISE) Chairperson, Dr Shamim Akhtar Sial, reviewed one year performance of various branches here on Tuesday.

During review meeting at committee room, she appreciated performance of different branches and its teams.

She lauded finance branch for preparing a comprehensive budget for new fiscal year.

Dr Shamim advised assistant secretary secrecy branch to ensure timely completion of Matric papers assessment under prescribed standard operating procedures.

She ordered state officer to ask security guards to treat visitors politely and with open arms.

Secretary BISE, Kastoora G Shad, Controller Examination, Dr Zafar Iqbal, Deputy Secretary Admin Rauf Khokhar and others attended the meeting.