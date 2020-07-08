UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

BISE Chairperson Reviews One Year Performance Of Branches

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 08th July 2020 | 02:03 AM

BISE Chairperson reviews one year performance of branches

Board of Intermediate & Secondary School Certificate (BISE) Chairperson, Dr Shamim Akhtar Sial, reviewed one year performance of various branches here on Tuesday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2020 ) :board of Intermediate & Secondary school Certificate (BISE) Chairperson, Dr Shamim Akhtar Sial, reviewed one year performance of various branches here on Tuesday.

During review meeting at committee room, she appreciated performance of different branches and its teams.

She lauded finance branch for preparing a comprehensive budget for new fiscal year.

Dr Shamim advised assistant secretary secrecy branch to ensure timely completion of Matric papers assessment under prescribed standard operating procedures.

She ordered state officer to ask security guards to treat visitors politely and with open arms.

Secretary BISE, Kastoora G Shad, Controller Examination, Dr Zafar Iqbal, Deputy Secretary Admin Rauf Khokhar and others attended the meeting.

Related Topics

Budget BISE

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed, Ethiopian FM discuss bilateral ..

5 minutes ago

M/V SAFEEN TIGER makes maiden call at Khalifa Port

5 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Zayed, Russian Trade and Industry Min ..

20 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Zayed participates in Arab ministeria ..

1 hour ago

Hope Probe cost among the world&#039;s lowest, say ..

2 hours ago

ADHA makes headway in adopting AI technologies

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.