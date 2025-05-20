BISE cleared fake viral video spread in Examination centers.

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2025) This is with reference to a video clip that appeared on Tik Tok and went viral on social media on 17-05-2025, depicting scenes from an examination centre.

The board of Intermediate and Secondary Education, Larkana, has investigated the matter and determined that the video in question was recorded on 08-05-2023 by a student of Government Girls Higher Secondary school, Larkana. The student appeared in the SSC-I Annual Examination 2023.

It is pertinent to point out here that under the guidance of Mr. Khalid Hussain Mahar, Chairman BISE Larkano during SSC & HSC Part I & II Annual Examinations 2025, the strict measures were taken with the help of District Administration and education Department to curb the menace of copy culture/cheating, mobile phones were prohibited in examination centres across the jurisdiction of BISE Larkana, thus, no such case was reported, the Board of Intermediate & Secondary Education, Larkana has zero tolerance for cheating and committed to ensure transparency and merit.

Further inquiry is underway to investigate this incident and to ensure that appropriate action is taken in accordance with Board policies and examination Rules.