BISE committee meets to discuss various matters

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2020 ) :A meeting of board Committee to discuss various matters was held on Saturday at Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Shaheed Benazirabad.

It was attended by the chairmen of BISE Shaheed Benazirabad, Syed Farooque Hassan Shah, Chairman BISE Karachi Dr Saeed udin, Chairman Board of Intermediate Karachi Professor Inaam, Chairman BISE Hyderabad Dr Muhammad Memon, Chairman BISE Mirpur Khas Barkat Ali Hyderi, Chairman BISE Larkana Dr Ahmed Ali Brohi, Chairman BISE Sukkur Professor Mujtaba Shah and Chairman Sindh Board of Technical education Dr Masroor.

Various matters regarding conduct of examination, computerization of record were discussed during the maiden meeting held after the establishment of BISE Shaheed Benazirabad.

Board committee also reviewed acceleration of work being carried out and reviewed recommendations prepared by IT managers which were presented in the last meeting with Chairman Sindh Board of Technical education. Meeting also decided to distribute an amount of RS.750 million released by Sindh government under enrollment policy.