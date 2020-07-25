UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

BISE Committee Meets To Discuss Various Matters

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sat 25th July 2020 | 11:30 PM

BISE committee meets to discuss various matters

A meeting of Board Committee to discuss various matters was held on Saturday at Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Shaheed Benazirabad

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2020 ) :A meeting of board Committee to discuss various matters was held on Saturday at Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Shaheed Benazirabad.

It was attended by the chairmen of BISE Shaheed Benazirabad, Syed Farooque Hassan Shah, Chairman BISE Karachi Dr Saeed udin, Chairman Board of Intermediate Karachi Professor Inaam, Chairman BISE Hyderabad Dr Muhammad Memon, Chairman BISE Mirpur Khas Barkat Ali Hyderi, Chairman BISE Larkana Dr Ahmed Ali Brohi, Chairman BISE Sukkur Professor Mujtaba Shah and Chairman Sindh Board of Technical education Dr Masroor.

Various matters regarding conduct of examination, computerization of record were discussed during the maiden meeting held after the establishment of BISE Shaheed Benazirabad.

Board committee also reviewed acceleration of work being carried out and reviewed recommendations prepared by IT managers which were presented in the last meeting with Chairman Sindh Board of Technical education. Meeting also decided to distribute an amount of RS.750 million released by Sindh government under enrollment policy.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Martyrs Shaheed Education Hyderabad Sukkur Larkana Mirpur Khas BISE Government Million

Recent Stories

Dubai-China FinTech agreement brings new opportuni ..

36 minutes ago

Young Economist Programme creates fresh pastures f ..

51 minutes ago

Indian rulers longing for elimination of non-Hindu ..

3 hours ago

Wuhan Zall win to cap symbolic start to virus-hit ..

2 minutes ago

Fazle Hakim grieved over death of Malik Behram Kha ..

2 minutes ago

Enable wins historic third King George at Ascot

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.