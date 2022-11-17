BISE declares HSSC Part-I result

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2022 ) :board of Intermediate and Secondary education (BISE) on Thursday announced the result of first annual Higher Secondary school Certificate (HSSC) part-I examination 2022 showing overall 43.86 pass percentage.

Chairman BISE, Hafiz Muhammad Qasim, Secretary, Khurram Iqbal Qureshi, Controller Examination, Hamid Saeed Bhatti pushed the button on computer system to declare the result in the presence of System Analyst, Qazi Mujeeb Ur Rehman, Deputy Secretary Admin, Abdur Rauf Khokhar and others.

As many as 80,313 candidates appeared in the examination while 35,226 got through registering a pass percentage of 43.86 pc.

Chairman BISE thanked all officials concerned for making on time announcement of the result.

Meanwhile, a spokesperson for BISE said that all those candidates who are not satisfied with the result could get their papers rechecked by Dec 2, 2022.