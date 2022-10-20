UrduPoint.com

BISE Declares HSSC Result

Umer Jamshaid Published October 20, 2022 | 05:40 PM

BISE declares HSSC result

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2022 ) :The board of Intermediate and Secondary education (BISE) Thursday announced the result of first annual Higher Secondary school Certificate (HSSC) part-II examination 2022 showing over all 74.19 pass percentage.

Chairman BISE, Hafiz Muhammad Qasim, Secretary, Khurram Iqbal Qureshi, Controller Examination, Hamid Saeed Bhatti pushed the button on computer system to declare the result in the presence of System Analyist, Qazi Mujeeb Ur Rehman, Deputy Secretary Admin, Abdur Rauf Khokhar and others.

As many as 63,846 candidates appeared in the examination while 47,366 got through registering a pass percentage of 74.19 pc.

Chairman BISE thanked all officials concerned for making on time announcement of the result.

Meanwhile, a spokesperson for BISE, Aslam Bhutta said second annual of HSSC examination would commence from December 1, this year while candidates could apply for rechecking of papers till November 4 if they are not satisfied with their results.

He stated that candidates could apply with single fee from Oct 21 to Nov 2, with double fee by Nov 7 and with triple fee by Nov 10 for the second annual examination.

It merits mentioning here that no formal ceremony has been organized for positions and prize distribution for last three years owing to govt instructions in wake of COVID-19 SOPs.

Related Topics

BISE November December HSSC All From Government

Recent Stories

COAS, Belgian Ambassador discuss matters of mutual ..

COAS, Belgian Ambassador discuss matters of mutual interest

17 minutes ago
 Rupee continues downward trajectory against dollar

Rupee continues downward trajectory against dollar

2 hours ago
 Imran Khan approaches SC against audio leaks

Imran Khan approaches SC against audio leaks

2 hours ago
 599 graduate at the 28th Convocation of NUST Colle ..

599 graduate at the 28th Convocation of NUST College of Electrical & Mechanical ..

2 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022: UAE beat Namibia by 7 runs

T20 World Cup 2022: UAE beat Namibia by 7 runs

2 hours ago
 OIC Secretary-General Receives U.S. Consul General ..

OIC Secretary-General Receives U.S. Consul General in Jeddah, the Official U.S. ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.