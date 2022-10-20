BISE declares HSSC result

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2022 ) :The board of Intermediate and Secondary education (BISE) Thursday announced the result of first annual Higher Secondary school Certificate (HSSC) part-II examination 2022 showing over all 74.19 pass percentage.

Chairman BISE, Hafiz Muhammad Qasim, Secretary, Khurram Iqbal Qureshi, Controller Examination, Hamid Saeed Bhatti pushed the button on computer system to declare the result in the presence of System Analyist, Qazi Mujeeb Ur Rehman, Deputy Secretary Admin, Abdur Rauf Khokhar and others.

As many as 63,846 candidates appeared in the examination while 47,366 got through registering a pass percentage of 74.19 pc.

Chairman BISE thanked all officials concerned for making on time announcement of the result.

Meanwhile, a spokesperson for BISE, Aslam Bhutta said second annual of HSSC examination would commence from December 1, this year while candidates could apply for rechecking of papers till November 4 if they are not satisfied with their results.

He stated that candidates could apply with single fee from Oct 21 to Nov 2, with double fee by Nov 7 and with triple fee by Nov 10 for the second annual examination.

It merits mentioning here that no formal ceremony has been organized for positions and prize distribution for last three years owing to govt instructions in wake of COVID-19 SOPs.