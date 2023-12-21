Open Menu

BISE Declares HSSC Second Annual Result

Umer Jamshaid Published December 21, 2023 | 07:03 PM

The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) on Thursday announced the result of the second annual Higher Secondary School Certificate (HSSC) part-II examination 2023 showing an overall 46.21 pass percentage

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2023) The board of Intermediate and Secondary education (BISE) on Thursday announced the result of the second annual Higher Secondary school Certificate (HSSC) part-II examination 2023 showing an overall 46.21 pass percentage.

Chairman BISE, Hafiz Muhammad Qasim, Secretary, Khurram Iqbal Qureshi, Controller Examination, Hamid Saeed Bhatti pushed the button on the computer system to declare the result in the presence of System Analyst, Qazi Mujeeb Ur Rehman, Deputy Secretary Admin, Abdur Rauf Khokhar and others.

As many as 16,646 candidates appeared in the examination while 7,692 got through registering a pass percentage of 46.21 percent.

Chairman BISE thanked all officials concerned for making a time announcement of the result. Meanwhile, A spokesperson for BISE, Aslam Bhutta said the candidates who were dissatisfied with the results could apply for rechecking by Jan 5, 2024.

