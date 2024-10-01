BISE declares intermediate part-I result

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2024) The Board of Intermediate and Secondary education (BISE),Faisalabad had declared the result of intermediate Part-I (11th) examination-2024,here on Tuesday.

According to a spokesperson,a total of 63,806 candidates were declared pass of total 98,834 in the examination who appeared from all the four districts-Faisalabad,Jhang, Chiniot and Toba Tek Singh.

The success rate was calculated at 64.56 percent.

The Commissioner Silwat Saeed uploaded the result at board website www.bisefsd.edu.pk at 10a.m.