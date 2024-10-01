BISE Declares Intermediate Part-I Result
Sumaira FH Published October 01, 2024 | 01:10 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2024) The Board of Intermediate and Secondary education (BISE),Faisalabad had declared the result of intermediate Part-I (11th) examination-2024,here on Tuesday.
According to a spokesperson,a total of 63,806 candidates were declared pass of total 98,834 in the examination who appeared from all the four districts-Faisalabad,Jhang, Chiniot and Toba Tek Singh.
The success rate was calculated at 64.56 percent.
The Commissioner Silwat Saeed uploaded the result at board website www.bisefsd.edu.pk at 10a.m.
Recent Stories
Imran Khan’s lawyer objects to formation of SC new bench in Article 63-A
Bollywood Star Govinda injured in pistol shot at home
HEC approves LIRA research journal
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 October 2024
Govt reduces petrol price by Rs2.07 per litre
Pakistan Tax Community seeks extension in date of filing income tax returns
Pakistan Education Academy Hosts Academic Excellence Awards
IIFA AWARDS ANNOUNCES IT’S HIGHLY ANTICIPATED 2024 WINNERS IN THE POPULAR CATE ..
Ushna Shah reveals struggle with mental illness
Missing Deputy Superintendent of Adiala Jail Muhammad Akram returns home
This year’s second and last solar eclipse: check latest details
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Kharlachi Border reopens after nine days closure2 minutes ago
-
ANF recovers 159 kg drugs in five operations22 minutes ago
-
Imran Khan’s lawyer objects to formation of SC new bench in Article 63-A23 minutes ago
-
Sargodha Board announces Intermediate part-I results32 minutes ago
-
Railways to restore Jaffar Express by next week after weeks-long suspension52 minutes ago
-
MEPCO issues load shedding schedule1 hour ago
-
AC Larkana fines transporters for overcharging1 hour ago
-
Pakistan-Malaysia relations based on common values, mutual respect: Governor Tessori1 hour ago
-
Land dispute claims villager’s life1 hour ago
-
Four suspects of robbing Rs10.3 mln cash from godowns held1 hour ago
-
Noor Muhammad Khan elected unopposed President of SCC&I2 hours ago
-
Death anniversary of TV actor Syed Kamal observed2 hours ago