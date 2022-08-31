UrduPoint.com

BISE Declares SSC Result

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 31, 2022 | 04:50 PM

BISE declares SSC result

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2022 ) :The board of Intermediate and Secondary education (BISE) on Wednesday announced the result of first annual Secondary school Certificate (SSC) examination 2022 showing over all 76.81 pass percentage.

Chairman BISE, Hafiz Muhammad Qasim, Secretary, Khurram Iqbal Qureshi, Controller Examination, Hamid Saeed Bhatti pushed the button on computer system to declare the result in the presence of System Analyist, Qazi Mujeeb Ur Rehman, Deputy Secretary Admin, Abdur Rauf Khokhar and others.

As many as 117,428 candidates appeared in the examination while 90,191 got through registering a pass percentage of 76.87 percent.

The chairman BISE thanked all officials concerned for making timely announcement of the result.

Meanwhile, a spokesperson for BISE, Aslam Bhutta said second annual of SSC examination would commence from October 6 this year while candidates could apply for rechecking of papers till September 15 if they are not satisfied with their results.

He stated that candidates could apply with single fee by September 12, with double fee by September 17 and with triple fee by September 19 for the second annual examination.

It merits mentioning here that no formal ceremony has been organized for positions and prize distribution for last three years owing to government instructions in wake of COVID-19 SOPs.

The Federal cabinet had also decided in 2020, not to declare positions of the students in this connection.

Related Topics

BISE September October 2020 All From Government Cabinet

Recent Stories

Jurrat Ke Nishaan

Jurrat Ke Nishaan

19 minutes ago
 Contempt case: Imran Khan directed to submit reply ..

Contempt case: Imran Khan directed to submit reply till Sept 7

35 minutes ago
 Pak Vs Eng: What are ticket prices for T20I matche ..

Pak Vs Eng: What are ticket prices for T20I matches

2 hours ago
 US announces $30m for flood-hit Pakistan

US announces $30m for flood-hit Pakistan

2 hours ago
 US dollar continues to depreciate against Pak rupe ..

US dollar continues to depreciate against Pak rupee

3 hours ago
 To politicize Kala Bagh Dam is a serious conspirac ..

To politicize Kala Bagh Dam is a serious conspiracy against the country.Khawaja ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.