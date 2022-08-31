BISE declares SSC result

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2022 ) :The board of Intermediate and Secondary education (BISE) on Wednesday announced the result of first annual Secondary school Certificate (SSC) examination 2022 showing over all 76.81 pass percentage.

Chairman BISE, Hafiz Muhammad Qasim, Secretary, Khurram Iqbal Qureshi, Controller Examination, Hamid Saeed Bhatti pushed the button on computer system to declare the result in the presence of System Analyist, Qazi Mujeeb Ur Rehman, Deputy Secretary Admin, Abdur Rauf Khokhar and others.

As many as 117,428 candidates appeared in the examination while 90,191 got through registering a pass percentage of 76.87 percent.

The chairman BISE thanked all officials concerned for making timely announcement of the result.

Meanwhile, a spokesperson for BISE, Aslam Bhutta said second annual of SSC examination would commence from October 6 this year while candidates could apply for rechecking of papers till September 15 if they are not satisfied with their results.

He stated that candidates could apply with single fee by September 12, with double fee by September 17 and with triple fee by September 19 for the second annual examination.

It merits mentioning here that no formal ceremony has been organized for positions and prize distribution for last three years owing to government instructions in wake of COVID-19 SOPs.

The Federal cabinet had also decided in 2020, not to declare positions of the students in this connection.