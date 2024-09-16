BISE Defers Papers For 17th
Faizan Hashmi Published September 16, 2024 | 04:50 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2024) The Board of Intermediate & Secondary education Sargodha has postpones papers for the Inter part -2 annual examination to be held on September 17.
A spokesman said that the board had deferred all papers to be held on September 17 in connection with Eid Melad un-Nabi (SAW) . The papers will be held on September 19.
