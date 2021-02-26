UrduPoint.com
BISE Dera Announces Exam Schedule

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Fri 26th February 2021 | 11:30 AM

BISE Dera announces exam schedule

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2021 ) :The Board of Intermediate and Secondary education Dera Ismail Khan has announced schedule for the examinations.

According to schedule the matriculation annual examinations will start from Friday, May 21, 2021 while the intermediate annual examinations will start from Thursday, June 17, 2021.

No changes have been made in the pattern of papers, said a board press release issued here on Friday.

More Stories From Pakistan

