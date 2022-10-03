BISE Dera to announce FA/FSc result Tuesday

(@FahadShabbir)

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2022 ) :The Board of Intermediate and Secondary education (BISE) Dera Ismail Khan will announce the results of FA and FSc annual examination 2022 on Tuesday(Oct 04).

According to board's controller examination Prof Dr Zafrullah Khan Marwat, the prize distribution ceremony for the position holders would be held on the same day (Oct) at 3pm at a local marriage hall in the evening.

He said complete results would also be uploaded on the website of the board to enable students to check results online.

He said the Detailed Marks Certificates(DMCs) would be provided to designated schools by Oct 07 for students to obtain them.

However, he added that DMCs and gazette books would not be provided to anyone without an authority letter from the head of a private or government concerned.

He said that private male and female students could obtain DMCs on production of his or her own or father's NIC from only those educational institutions where he or she had appeared for the examination.