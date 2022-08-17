UrduPoint.com

BISE Dera To Announce SSC Result On Aug 19

Sumaira FH Published August 17, 2022 | 03:40 PM

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2022 ) :The Board of Intermediate and Secondary education (BISE) Dera Ismail Khan will announce the results of the Secondary school Certificate (SSC) annual examinations on Friday (Aug 19).

According to a spokesperson of the board, the prize distribution ceremony for the position holders would be held on August 19 at 4 p.m at the hall of Mufti Mehmood library.

He said that gazzet would be provided to the market on the same day. He said complete result would also be uploaded on the website of the board to enable students to check results online.

