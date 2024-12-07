BISE Dera Waives Fee For Orphans, Differently-abled Students
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 07, 2024 | 04:30 PM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2024) The board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Dera Ismail Khan has waived exam fees for orphans and differently-abled students.
While talking to media on Saturday, BISE Dera Ismail Khan Chairman Prof. Dr Ehsan Ullah said the decision was taken following the instructions of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government. He said the orphans, differently-abled students and children of martyrs would be exempted from paying fees for matriculation and intermediate examinations.
He said the differently-abled students would have to provide a disability certificate to get the fee exemption opportunity while principals of government schools will issue verification certificates for orphaned students enrolled in their institutions.
The BISE Dera will also send a Proforma to relevant schools and colleges where orphaned students seeking exemptions can register their details.
Similarly, children of martyrs affected by terrorism will also be exempted from fees, he added.
He emphasized that the provision of these facilities was aimed at easing the burden on underprivileged and needy students by waiving examination fees, thereby facilitating their access to education.
Recent Stories
Non-bailable arrest warrants issued for Rana Sanaullah
PM felicitates nation on weekly inflation rate dropping further to 3.5pc
Punjab CM to launch Karobar Card scheme to promote small businesses
MDCAT test due in Sindh tomorrow
Weather update: Rain predicted in various parts of country from today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 December 2024
Action against notorious Darwaish Group: Father and son ice dealers arrested
US hiring rebounds after slump on hurricanes, strike
France's Macron seeks new PM and a way out of political crisis
Nissanka leads strong Sri Lanka batting reply
Paris stocks rally as Macron fights on, jobs data boosts Wall Street
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Sindh govt decides to complete 40 People's Bus stops by Jan2 minutes ago
-
GMC holds its 6th convocation, confers 68 MBBS degrees to doctors12 minutes ago
-
Probationary officers of Civil Services Academy visit Rescue Headquarters & Academy21 minutes ago
-
Peaceful, stable Afghanistan in Pakistan's interest: Muqam21 minutes ago
-
98% wheat cultivation target achieved in Sargodha21 minutes ago
-
PGMI, Ameer Uddin Medical College sign agreement with World Federation of Neuroradiology21 minutes ago
-
Cold weather forecast for Sindh22 minutes ago
-
Lahore police arrested 1884 wheelie doers22 minutes ago
-
Existing investment is fantastic, economy moving in right direction: Finance Minister22 minutes ago
-
Non-bailable arrest warrants issued for Rana Sanaullah24 minutes ago
-
Fans, celebs pay heartfelt tributes to Junaid Jamshed on 8th death anniversary32 minutes ago
-
ICE 2024 discusses educational revolution for Gen-Alpha32 minutes ago