BISE Dera waives fee for orphans, differently-abled students

(@FahadShabbir)

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2024) The board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Dera Ismail Khan has waived exam fees for orphans and differently-abled students.

While talking to media on Saturday, BISE Dera Ismail Khan Chairman Prof. Dr Ehsan Ullah said the decision was taken following the instructions of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government. He said the orphans, differently-abled students and children of martyrs would be exempted from paying fees for matriculation and intermediate examinations.

He said the differently-abled students would have to provide a disability certificate to get the fee exemption opportunity while principals of government schools will issue verification certificates for orphaned students enrolled in their institutions.

The BISE Dera will also send a Proforma to relevant schools and colleges where orphaned students seeking exemptions can register their details.

Similarly, children of martyrs affected by terrorism will also be exempted from fees, he added.

He emphasized that the provision of these facilities was aimed at easing the burden on underprivileged and needy students by waiving examination fees, thereby facilitating their access to education.