BISE devises workshops plan for marking staff

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2021 ) :The board of Intermediate & Secondary education (BISE) worked out a plan for imparting training to marking staff for assessment of Intermediate special examination.

For sub-examiners workshop will be organized on December 2 while for head examiners, their assistants and supervisors and data entry operators on Dec 4, said a news release issued here on Tuesday.

Quality Assurance Coordinators will be imparted training on Dec 6 whereas for super checkers, it will be organized on Dec 7.