UrduPoint.com

BISE Devises Workshops Plan For Marking Staff

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Tue 30th November 2021 | 07:35 PM

BISE devises workshops plan for marking staff

The Board of Intermediate & Secondary Education (BISE) worked out a plan for imparting training to marking staff for assessment of Intermediate special examination

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2021 ) :The board of Intermediate & Secondary education (BISE) worked out a plan for imparting training to marking staff for assessment of Intermediate special examination.

For sub-examiners workshop will be organized on December 2 while for head examiners, their assistants and supervisors and data entry operators on Dec 4, said a news release issued here on Tuesday.

Quality Assurance Coordinators will be imparted training on Dec 6 whereas for super checkers, it will be organized on Dec 7.

Related Topics

Education BISE December

Recent Stories

ADNEC to host first edition of Auto Moto exhibitio ..

ADNEC to host first edition of Auto Moto exhibition in October 2022

25 minutes ago
 Ukraine to Team Up With Apple to Conduct Populatio ..

Ukraine to Team Up With Apple to Conduct Population Census - President

1 minute ago
 Corps Commander Polo Cup:Barry's, Diamond Paints, ..

Corps Commander Polo Cup:Barry's, Diamond Paints, 4 Corps win openers

1 minute ago
 Chief Minister Punjab felicitates Pak cricket team ..

Chief Minister Punjab felicitates Pak cricket team

1 minute ago
 Brent Crude Dips Below $70 Per Barrel First Time i ..

Brent Crude Dips Below $70 Per Barrel First Time in 14 Weeks

1 minute ago
 Gold rates in Hyderabad gold market on Tuesday 30 ..

Gold rates in Hyderabad gold market on Tuesday 30 Nov 2021

1 minute ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.