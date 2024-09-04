BISE DG Khan announces names of HSSC position holders

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DG KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2024) The Names of the position holders for Intermediate students were announced by the board of Intermediate and Secondary education Dera Ghazi Khan, here on Tuesday.

Commissioner DG Khan who is also Chairman BISE Dr. Nasir Mahmood Bashir, announced the position holders for Intermediate Part-II.

According to the results, Ruha Amin from Government College for Women, Muzaffargarh, secured the first position with 1164 marks. Azadar Hussain from Government Graduate College, Block 17, achieved the second position with 1159 marks, while Lareeb Fatima from Government Graduate College for Women, Taunsa, obtained the third position with 1150 marks.

Dr. Nasir Mahmood Bashir announced the names of the position holders during a press conference. The awards distribution ceremony for the position holders will be held tomorrow at 10 am at the Center of Excellence, Dera Ghazi Khan. Out of the 28 positions available, 15 were secured by female students and 13 by male students.

The Commissioner and Chairman congratulated the students who achieved notable positions and also extended congratulations to the students' parents and teachers.

A total of 60,539 students appeared for Intermediate Part Two, with 60,102 actually sitting the exam.

Secretary of the Board Abdul Rehman, Controller of Examinations Muzafar Hussain, and Technical Official Ahmed Ali Qureshi were also present.

It was reported that in the Pre-Medical group for boys, Azadar Hussain from Government Graduate College, Block 17, secured the first position with 1159 marks, Ruyan Qasim from Punjab College, Kot Addu, achieved the second position with 1145 marks, and Muhammad Osama Shahid from Higher Secondary school, Dajal, obtained the third position with 1144 marks. In the Pre-Medical group for girls, Ruha Amin from Government Graduate College for Women, Muzaffargarh, secured the first position with 1164 marks, Lareeb Fatima from Government Graduate College for Women, Taunsa, achieved the second position with 1150 marks, and Mah Noor from Government Graduate College for Women, Model Town, obtained the third position with 1148 marks.

