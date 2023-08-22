BISE DI Khan declares SSC results

(@FahadShabbir)

Boards of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Dera Ismail Khan on Tuesday declared Secondary School Certificate (SSC) results for the year 2023

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2023 ) :Boards of Intermediate and Secondary education (BISE) Dera Ismail Khan on Tuesday declared Secondary school Certificate (SSC) results for the year 2023.

According to a press release issued here, Saira Bibi of Qurtaba Public School and Duaa Zainab of Shawn Model High School, Paharpur shared first position in Science group by obtaining 1064 marks, Iman Saleem of Qurtaba Public School clinched second position by obtaining 1063 marks while the third position was shared by Maimoona Sadia of Qurtaba Public School and Hadia Zainab of Shawn Model High School by obtaining 1060 marks.

Similarly, in the Arts group, Hafsa Rehman of Govt Girls High School (GGHS) Daraban Khurd clinched top position by obtaining 962 marks, Amna Bibi of GGHS Thathal stood second by getting 955 marks while Anila Bibi of GGHS Daraban Khurd stood at third position by obtaining 954 marks.