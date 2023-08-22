Open Menu

BISE DI Khan Declares SSC Results

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 22, 2023 | 08:47 PM

BISE DI Khan declares SSC results

Boards of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Dera Ismail Khan on Tuesday declared Secondary School Certificate (SSC) results for the year 2023

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2023 ) :Boards of Intermediate and Secondary education (BISE) Dera Ismail Khan on Tuesday declared Secondary school Certificate (SSC) results for the year 2023.

According to a press release issued here, Saira Bibi of Qurtaba Public School and Duaa Zainab of Shawn Model High School, Paharpur shared first position in Science group by obtaining 1064 marks, Iman Saleem of Qurtaba Public School clinched second position by obtaining 1063 marks while the third position was shared by Maimoona Sadia of Qurtaba Public School and Hadia Zainab of Shawn Model High School by obtaining 1060 marks.

Similarly, in the Arts group, Hafsa Rehman of Govt Girls High School (GGHS) Daraban Khurd clinched top position by obtaining 962 marks, Amna Bibi of GGHS Thathal stood second by getting 955 marks while Anila Bibi of GGHS Daraban Khurd stood at third position by obtaining 954 marks.

Related Topics

Education Dera Ismail Khan BISE Government Top

Recent Stories

PFA discards 17,000kg expired frozen products

PFA discards 17,000kg expired frozen products

5 minutes ago
 LESCO Director orders immediate replacement of fau ..

LESCO Director orders immediate replacement of faulty meters

5 minutes ago
 IHC adjourns PTI chairman's appeal against Toshakh ..

IHC adjourns PTI chairman's appeal against Toshakhana case verdict till Aug 24

11 minutes ago
 DC Swat holds meeting on delimitations

DC Swat holds meeting on delimitations

11 minutes ago
 May-9 vandalism: ATC extends interim bail of Fawad ..

May-9 vandalism: ATC extends interim bail of Fawad Chaudhry in 2 cases

11 minutes ago
 African Union suspends Niger over coup as 12 troop ..

African Union suspends Niger over coup as 12 troops die in new attack

11 minutes ago
Prize distribution ceremony held for students

Prize distribution ceremony held for students

26 minutes ago
 May-9 vandalism: 3 PTI workers remanded in police ..

May-9 vandalism: 3 PTI workers remanded in police custody

29 minutes ago
 PDMA Punjab DG visits Atari, reviews flood situati ..

PDMA Punjab DG visits Atari, reviews flood situation in Sutlej River

29 minutes ago
 GCAA confirms readiness of UAE’s airports to wel ..

GCAA confirms readiness of UAE’s airports to welcome COP28 guests

48 minutes ago
 Condolence Reference: Mama Salam Baloch remembered ..

Condolence Reference: Mama Salam Baloch remembered for his struggles

29 minutes ago
 Sami vows to step up CPEC projects' momentum

Sami vows to step up CPEC projects' momentum

29 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan